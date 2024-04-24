Art & Entertainment

Aparna Das Ties The Knot With 'Manoharam' Co-Star Deepak Parambol In Kerala - Check Pics

'Beast' actress Aparna Das has tied the knot with 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol.

Instagram
Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol Photo: Instagram
Malayalam stars Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol, who were in a steady relationship for years, are now officially married!

The celebrity couple tied the knot on early Tuesday morning, April 24, at the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala. Pictures and videos capturing moments from the beautiful wedding ceremony are circulating widely across social media platforms. The ceremony was graced by the presence of family members and friends of the newlyweds.

Esteemed trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai posted on his X handle, sharing a delightful picture of the couple as they smiled and posed for the cameras.

Shortly afterward, the couple’s official wedding photographer took to Instagram to unveil snapshots from the celebration. The ‘Manjummel Boys’ actor donned a silk dhoti, while the ‘Dada’ actress elegantly adorned herself in a traditional saree, complemented by a heavily-embroidered green blouse.

Colleagues and their huge fan bases have been pouring in well-wishes for the couple, wishing them a happy and a blessed married life ahead. In the meantime, a lavish reception is scheduled for this afternoon at a renowned hotel in Vadakancherry, Kerala, and is expected to be graced by family members alongside prominent figures from the film fraternity.

Take a look at a video shared by Siju Wilson, providing a glimpse into the ceremony:

Recently, a video posted from the actress’ Haldi ceremony is also doing the rounds and fans are loving it. Take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Aparna Das made her debut in 2018 with ‘Njan Prakashan’ and then rose to fame with her second film, ‘Manoharam,’ released the following year. She will next be seen in ‘Anand Sreebala.’ On the other hand, Deepak Parambol entered the film industry in 2010 with ‘Malarvaadi Arts Club.’ However, he gained recognition much later, with his 2024 release ‘Manjummel Boys.’ He will next be seen in ‘Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu.’ Interestingly, Aparna and Deepak have also worked together on the 2019 film ‘Manoharam.’

Congratulations to the happy couple!

