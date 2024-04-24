Aparna Das Ties The Knot With 'Manoharam' Co-Star Deepak Parambol In Kerala - Check Pics

On the professional front, Aparna Das made her debut in 2018 with ‘Njan Prakashan’ and then rose to fame with her second film, ‘Manoharam,’ released the following year. She will next be seen in ‘Anand Sreebala.’ On the other hand, Deepak Parambol entered the film industry in 2010 with ‘Malarvaadi Arts Club.’ However, he gained recognition much later, with his 2024 release ‘Manjummel Boys.’ He will next be seen in ‘Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu.’ Interestingly, Aparna and Deepak have also worked together on the 2019 film ‘Manoharam.’