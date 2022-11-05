Anushka Kaushik Learns Bhojpuri Accent For Arbaaz Khan's ‘Patna Shukla’

After having an impressive 2022 with interesting projects like ‘Ghar Waapsi’, ‘Thar’, ‘Maharani 2’ and ‘Crash Course’ amongst others, Anushka Kaushik is all set to carry that momentum ahead with her future projects as well. The actress is in quite an interesting phase of her career currently and only recently she wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming web series ‘Garmi’ with Tigmanshu Dhulia. Now, she is busy with the prep and shoot of her next Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Patna Shukla’ and she is having quite an exciting time exploring her character in it.

An engaging social drama on education scam, ‘Patna Shukla’ features Raveena Tandon in the lead and Anushka Kaushik has quite an integral part in it as well.

To prep for her role, Anushka Kaushik has gone and met a few students from the area who have actually faced this issue head-on. She spoke to them about the challenges they faced and how they dealt with them. She is trying to get inspiration from all that for her portrayal.

Apart from that, she has also learnt a Bhojpuri accent for her part as her character's roots are in Patna. Talking about the same, Anushka Kaushik shares, “I feel that for any actor who is picking up a character from a place that they have never been a part of, they should really want to work on that because a fake accent is quite visible. You can see it on the face and can figure out if one has worked on their character or not. Also, it is quite important to understand the psyche of the character as well for me as she comes from a different class.”

Starring Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Jatin Goswami amongst others, ‘Patna Shukla’ is a social drama, and the film is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year.