Angelina Jolie's Lawyers Denounce Brad Pitt's 'Unreasonable' NDA Demands Amid Winery Battle: Report

The new report stated, “Pitt apparently intends to argue that, over the past two decades, Jolie had or at least considered other NDAs with other people and entities, about other matters not in any way connected with Pitt’s abuse. He says he wants to argue that since Jolie considered and/or entered other NDAs over her lengthy career, his proposed NDA covering his spousal and child abuse couldn’t possibly have been the reason the deal collapsed.”