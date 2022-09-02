Akshay Oberoi On Striking A Hattrick Of Awards: All Because Of The Constant Love And Support

Akshay Oberoi recently won three awards consecutively. The actor's career path is peppered with series and movies that have tapped into his adventurous side. His projects include ‘Flesh’, ‘High’, ‘Illegal’, ‘Dil Bekaraar’, ‘Inside Edge Season 3’, ‘Pizza’, ‘Laal Rang’, and ‘Gurgaon’, which have all benefited from being on various OTT platforms.

The actor recently took home three awards in a row, including the following: Powerhouse Performer of the Year by Mid-day at the India International Influencer Awards 2022, Best Actor - OTT at the Pillars of Maharashtra 2022 Awards and same at the International Glory Awards 2022.

Overwhelmed by all the love received Akshay Oberoi says, “This is all because of the constant love and support of my friends, family, and fans. Their constant help and unwavering support have kept me motivated throughout and I will continue to make you guys proud.”

On the work front, Akshay Oberoi will next be seen in ‘Gaslight’ along with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. Then, he has ‘Varchasva’ along with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary. Lastly, he also has a social satire ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’.