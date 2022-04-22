After Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was trolled for his endorsement in Vimal, an old video featuring the actor talking about tobacco consumption has resurfaced. Kumar has already issued an apology for the endorsement after he received a backlash from his fans. However, the newly resurfaced video has sparked a chain of reactions on Twitter, according to News18.

There was a time when Akshay Kumar was promoting cigarettes and working with Red and White (ITC) pic.twitter.com/q3tMzhZjLH — Money Bansal (@BansalMoney) September 7, 2020

Aur batao kya haal hai. https://t.co/Fy4KtnI2Qr — Bʜᴀɢᴄʜᴀɴᴅ (@Bhagchand_Ak) April 21, 2022

The entire scenario started when Kumar became the brand ambassador of a tobacco brand, and joined actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in the ad. However, Kumar stepped down from the post after his fans called him out for the ad.

The advertisement shows Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan welcoming Kumar into the ‘Vimal universe’. It also shows the trio strike the Vimal salute in the end.