Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

After Oscars, Grammy 2022 Also Snubs Lata Mangeshkar From ‘In Memoriam’ Section; Leaves Netizens Furious

Fans of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar are unhappy and angry that her name was overlooked at the Grammy 2022’s ‘In Memoriam’ section. Last week, it was missed at the Oscars 2022 as well.

Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 4:39 pm

The Grammys 2022 ‘In Memoriam’ segment neglected to commemorate Bharat Ratna-winning singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had one of the world's most legendary voices. The ‘In Memoriam’ section honours all of the entertainment figures that passed away in the previous year. Even music composer Bappi Lahiri didn’t get a mention in the ‘In Memoriam’ section of the Grammys.

Not only the Grammys 2022, but even the Oscars 2022 ‘In Memoriam’ segment, had neglected to recognise Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, and even actor Dilip Kumar. She began her career as a playback vocalist and continued to work for almost 70 years.

They paid homage to late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim's tunes, which were sung by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. Taylor Hawkins, Tom Parker, DMX, Meat Loaf, Ronnie Spector, Mark Lanegan, Shock G, Virgil Abloh, Biz Markie, Rusty Young, Connie Bradley, Stonewall Jackson, and Roger Hawkins were among those honoured in the ‘In Memoriam’ section.

Fans of Lata Mangeshkar are dissatisfied with the Recording Academy. They are furious at this massive snub of the major talents from India, especially Lata Mangeshkar, who has been awarded the highest civilian award in India, Bharat Ratna. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

A fan wrote, "How did you miss the iconic and legendary singer #LataMangeshkar, @mangeshkarlata, in the Memoriam segment this evening? (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "I think at this point, People applause just amazed that the people they know made the #memoriam #Disgraceful #LataMangeshkar was not included at the #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards @GWR has her seeing over 50,000 songs in her 80 yrs career #shameful (sic)."

One angry fan wrote, "First the Oscars, now no mention of #LataMangeshkar in the In Memoriam of the #GRAMMYs either. How clueless are these executives? Lataji was a bigger star than everyone on that Grammy stage tonight (sic)."

One more tweet reads, "Wow @RecordingAcad What a way to Go Forgetting #LataMangeshkar, the Legend (sic)."

Mangeshkar passed away in February of this year, and she is renowned for her many songs. She has recorded songs in thirty-six Indian languages, the majority of which were Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali. Lata Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as well as other National and Filmfare Awards over her career.

The Grammys, however, mentioned Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri on their website’s ‘In Memoriam’ section.

