'KGF' Actor Yash Wants To Watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ And ‘RRR’

Kannada actor Yash, who will be seen in the film ‘KGF Chapter 2’, wants to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the recently released ‘RRR’. The actor says that the promotions of his film have been keeping him very occupied, but he cannot wait to watch the two films which have done very well at the box-office.

“I haven’t watched 'RRR' or 'The Kashmir Files'. I want to watch it but I didn’t have time with all the 'KGF' promotions. I’ve only been watching 'KGF' now (laughs),” he said, recently in an interview with India Today.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ has been loved by the audience. The film features actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in major roles as well as actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film’s story is about the freedom struggle of two freedom fighters, who come from diverse backgrounds. ‘RRR’ has managed to collect over Rs 900 crore at the box-office already. It will soon be crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark.

On the other hand, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has also been loved by the audience and has managed to make almost Rs 250 crore at the box-office in three weeks despite being a very small budget film. This was one of the few films to enter the Rs 200 crore club after the pandemic. Starring actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, the film talks about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s from the valley. Referring to it as ‘genocide’ the film seeks to showcase the brutal reality of what the Kashmiri Pandits went through during this time. It has been appreciated for the honesty with which it handles a delicate subject such as this. Actors such as Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have urged everyone to go and watch the film. However, there is a section of society that doesn’t agree with the film and blames it for being an inaccurate representation.

Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' releases on April 14. It also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and many others.