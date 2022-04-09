'Dasvi': Abhishek Bachchan’s Hilarious Dialogue 'Everyone Loves Deepika Padukone' Wasn't Improvised

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Dasvi’ was recently released on OTT and the actor’s dialogue about Deepika Padukone has gone absolutely viral.

Bachchan who had gone on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ recently to promote his film, was asked by the comedian-actor Kapil Sharma if he improvised the dialogue on the spot, to which he joked and revealed that it was all part of the script.

“Yeh dialogue 'Everyone loves Deepika', yeh likh ke diya gaya tha ya aise hi (This dialogue 'Everyone loves Deepika', was this given to you or you said it on your own)?" Sharma asked Bachchan, on the show. Bachchan was quick to respond. "Nahi, nahi, yeh likh ke diya gaya tha warna main kuch aur bol deta. Ghar bhi jana padta hai, Kapil (No, no, it was written in the script. Otherwise I would have said something else. I have to go home, at the end of the day).”



In the film, Bachchan plays the role of a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary who attempts to clear his Class 10th exams while he is in the prison. The film also features actresses Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

On the show, Kaur also spoke about how she had put on 15 kg to play the role of Bimmo in the film. Bachchan, on the other hand, had spoken about how he had about six weeks to lose weight after his film ‘Bob Biswas’ to get ready for ‘Dasvi’.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, the film began streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7.