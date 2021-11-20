Youth Cong Lodges Police Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Seditious' Social Media Posts On India

Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
IYC National Secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and Ambuj Dixit, co-coordinator of the outfit's legal cell, have filed a complaint against Ranaut at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi.

2021-11-20T19:47:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 7:47 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again launched herself under the radar, as the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have filed a police complaint against her for allegedly making "seditious" remarks on the social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed the actress over her alleged derogatory remarks targeting Sikhs and said the government should take action against her. "She should either be put in mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict action from govt for her hateful content on Instagram," Sirsa said in a tweet.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, that the Centre will repeal three contentious farm laws, Ranaut posted Instagram stories, saying India is a "Jihadist Nation" and calling for dictatorship in the country, the complaint by the youth wing of the Congress said. "Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million (78 lakh) people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the republic of India," they said.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kangana Ranaut India New Delhi Farm Laws Withdrawal FIR Youth Congress
