'Your Mother Cannot Live Without You': Family Urges Kashmiri Youth Who Joined IS To Return Home

The family members of a Kashmiri youth, who has purportedly joined terror outfit Islamic State, on Saturday urged him to return home.
Bilal Ahmad, in a video message to his son Ahtesham Bilal, who on Friday appeared on social media wielding a rifle and claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, appealed to him to return home.
"Islam does not allow anybody to disobey his parents. I appeal and order you to return home. Seeing you on the social media wherein you have claimed allegiance to the Islamic State has disturbed me. Your ailing mother cannot live without you".
Ahtesham's sister, Sadiqa, told her brother in the message, "I cannot live without you. For Allah's sake come back."
A student at Sharda University, a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, Ehtesham Bilal disappeared on October 28, days after allegedly being beaten by a group of students on the campus.
