Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US: SUV Runs Into Christmas Parade Leaving 5 Dead, 40 Injured

In the video, cries of "Oh my god!" can be heard as a red colour SUV rammed into a Christmas parade. A Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and schoolchildren were among those injured.

US: SUV Runs Into Christmas Parade Leaving 5 Dead, 40 Injured
Screengrab of the video which shows the car that rammed into the Christmas parade in Wisconsin, USA. | Twitter

Trending

US: SUV Runs Into Christmas Parade Leaving 5 Dead, 40 Injured
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T12:30:47+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 12:30 pm

A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.

The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts late Sunday that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured, while noting that it was still collecting information. The city's statement also noted that many people took themselves to hospitals. The city did not release any additional information about those who died.

A “person of interest” was in custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul, the state's top law enforcement officer, tweeted.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The horror was recorded by the city's livestream and onlookers' cellphones.

One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and the sound of what appears to be several gunshots. Thompson said a Waukesha police officer fired his gun to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured by the gunfire, and Thompson said he did not know if the driver was struck by the officer's bullets.

Another video shows a young child dancing in the street as the SUV speeds by, just a few feet from her, before it hurtles into parade participants a few hundred feet ahead. One video, of dancers with pompoms, ends with a group of people tending to a girl on the ground.

“There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that “members of the group and volunteers were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions”. The group's profile describes them as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades”.

A Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman Sandra Peterson said.

Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Centre studio, had about 70 people in the parade ranging from as young as 2 being pulled in wagons to age 18. Germain, whose 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us”.

A police officer ran past in chase. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him to safety.

Then he walked forward to see the damage.

“There were small children laying all over the road, there were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade," he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes, crying.”

The Waukesha school district cancelled classes Monday and said in a notice on its website that extra counsellors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade's list of entries included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Governor Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act”.

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city's Chamber of Commerce. This year's, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy”.

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 km) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the shooting of three men during unrest in that city in August 2020.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) USA Accidents International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Taliban's Fresh Diktat To TV Networks: Stop 'Immoral' Broadcasts Featuring Women Actors

Taliban's Fresh Diktat To TV Networks: Stop 'Immoral' Broadcasts Featuring Women Actors

Suicide Bomber Kills Well-Known Somali Journalist Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled

Violence Against Women: Why France Is Witnessing Large-Scale Protests

Thousands March In Brussels Against Belgium's Covid-19 Measures

China Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Taiwan Opens De Facto Embassy

Covid-19: France Sends Security Forces To Guadeloupe Amid Riots

US' Antony Blinken Takes Aim At Russia, China At End Of West Africa Trip

US Christmas Bombing: Bomber's Ex-Girlfriend Who Helped Identify Him Files Lawsuit Seeking Reward

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Watch: Over 12,000 Musicians Set The Record For World's Largest Orchestra In Venezuela

Watch: Over 12,000 Musicians Set The Record For World's Largest Orchestra In Venezuela

US Regulators Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters For All Adults

US Regulators Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters For All Adults

Yemen: Journalists Fear For Their Lives

Yemen: Journalists Fear For Their Lives

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter Takes Legal Action Against Biopic's Producers Over Profit Claims

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter Takes Legal Action Against Biopic's Producers Over Profit Claims

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement