The US Is Like A Third World Country: US President Donald Trump

Dubbing the US election result a “disgrace”, President Donald Trump compared the US to a "third world country" as he lashed out over the "rigged" election results, reiterating his claims about widespread voter fraud.

"It's like a third-world country-- these ballots pouring in from everywhere, using machinery that nobody knows who owns, nobody knows anything about. They have 'glitches', as they call them. Glitches. The glitches weren't glitches. They got caught sending out thousands of votes-- all against me," Trump said.

Democratic leader Joe Biden won the November 3 presidential election defeating Trump, who is currently making efforts to upend his victory. Trump, a Republican, has allowed the official start of Biden's transition to power but has not yet conceded defeat, alleging massive voter fraud and electoral malpractice.

However, state election officials and the media have denied such a large-scale fraud. Election officials in key battleground states have declared Biden the winner, giving him an unofficial 306-232 edge in the Electoral College.

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, most of which have been dismissed so far.

“If you look at the polls, it was a rigged election. You look at the different states. The election was totally rigged. It's a disgrace to our country," Trump told reporters, responding to a question ahead of next week's meeting of electors who will cast their vote, formally announcing Biden as the next US president.

"This was like from a third-world nation. I think the case has been made. Now we find out what we can do about it. But you'll see a lot of big things happening over the next couple of days,” Trump said.

