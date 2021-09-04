September 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Taliban's Celebratory Firing Leaves 2 Dead

Taliban's Celebratory Firing Leaves 2 Dead

Taliban in Kabul fired into the air Friday night to celebrate gains on the battlefield in Panjshir province, which still remains under the control of anti-Taliban fighters.

Associated Press (AP) 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:59 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Taliban's Celebratory Firing Leaves 2 Dead
Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul.
AP
Taliban's Celebratory Firing Leaves 2 Dead
outlookindia.com
2021-09-04T14:59:05+05:30
Also read

An official at Emergency Hospital in Kabul says two people were killed and 12 others wounded after Taliban fighters in the capital fired their weapons into the air in celebration.

Taliban in Kabul fired into the air Friday night to celebrate gains on the battlefield in Panjshir province, which still remains under the control of anti-Taliban fighters.

The hospital official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter criticised the practice of firing into the air and called on the militants to stop it immediately.

Tolo TV reported 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to Emergency Hospital. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres To Convene Meeting On Afghanistan Funding

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Zabihullah Mujahid Istanbul International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos