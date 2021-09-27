Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Indian Consulate Thanks US For Returning 157 Artefacts And Antiquities To India

While nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9), an official statement said.

Indian Consulate Thanks US For Returning 157 Artefacts And Antiquities To India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inspecting Artefacts in New York

Indian Consulate Thanks US For Returning 157 Artefacts And Antiquities To India
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T11:50:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 11:50 am

The Indian government has thanked the New York District Attorney office for its “excellent support” in returning over 150 antiquities to the country and appreciated its role to enhance the Indo-US people-to-people links and cultural understanding through restitution of the precious artefacts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US during his visit, with both he and President Joe Biden expressing commitment to strengthening efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

While nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9), an official statement said on Saturday.

 Thanking the DA's office of New York, the Consulate General Tweeted,

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of items ranging from the one-and-a-half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

