Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pfizer-BioNTech Seeks EU Agency's Approval To Vaccinate 5-To-11 Year Old Kids

Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency, including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children.

Pfizer-BioNTech Seeks EU Agency's Approval To Vaccinate 5-To-11 Year Old Kids
Representational Images | AP

Trending

Pfizer-BioNTech Seeks EU Agency's Approval To Vaccinate 5-To-11 Year Old Kids
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T21:36:56+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 9:36 pm

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union.

If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency, including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what's normally given to adults.

The companies said in a statement that the results showed a “strong immune response” in the children and that the vaccine was also found to be safe.

There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines licensed for use in children younger than 12 in Europe or North America; the ones made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are authorized for children 12 and older in the European Union.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to greenlight their vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Expanding vaccine availability to roughly 28 million more U.S. children was seen as another milestone in the fight against the virus and comes amid an alarming rise in serious infections in youngsters because of the extra-contagious delta variant.

In the United States, COVID-19 has killed at least 520 children so far, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

With much of Europe's adult population already immunized, many countries are seeing increasing outbreaks of the disease in children while schools are mostly open and operating with sometimes patchy guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.

The World Health Organization has said that vaccinating children was not a priority because they are far less likely to develop serious disease or to die of COVID-19. The health agency has repeatedly urged rich countries to share their doses with poor countries instead of expanding domestic eligibility so the world's vulnerable populations can be immunized. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Berlin Pfizer BioNTech European Union (EU) COVID-19 Vaccine International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Israel Quietly Advances Settlements With Little US Pushback

Israel Quietly Advances Settlements With Little US Pushback

UK Lawmaker Stabbed While Meeting Constituents

Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa All Set For December Space Mission

EU-UK Talks, Fishing Threat Kick Brexit Back Into High Gear

Russia Continues To Witnesses Covid-19 Surge; Daily Deaths, Infections At Record High

Hong Kong Seizes Smuggled Australian Lobsters Amid China Ban

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

British Queen Shows Discontent With Sluggish Endeavours To Mitigate Climate Crisis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from World

India Wary As China Signs Pact With Bhutan To Resolve Border Dispute

India Wary As China Signs Pact With Bhutan To Resolve Border Dispute

India Re-Elected To UN Human Rights Council With Overwhelming Majority

India Re-Elected To UN Human Rights Council With Overwhelming Majority

Bangladesh: Four Dead As Goons Attack Hindu Temples During Puja; PM Hasina Says Attackers Won't Be Spared

Bangladesh: Four Dead As Goons Attack Hindu Temples During Puja; PM Hasina Says Attackers Won't Be Spared

Facebook's New Harassment Policy To Bar Content Degrading or Sexualising Celebrities

Facebook's New Harassment Policy To Bar Content Degrading or Sexualising Celebrities

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Jyotika Sood / India has slipped to 101st position from last year’s 94th position

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Naseer Ganai / The Army has said a counter-terrorist operation is in progress in the area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar, Poonch district, since the evening of October 14.

Advertisement