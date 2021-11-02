Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Leaders Representing More Than 85% World's Forests Have Committed To End Deforestation: UK

United Kingdom said that it has garnered support from more than 100 world leaders representing over 85 per cent of the world's forest cover to put an end to deforestation.

Leaders Representing More Than 85% World's Forests Have Committed To End Deforestation: UK
Representational Image - Amazon Rainforest | AP

Trending

Leaders Representing More Than 85% World's Forests Have Committed To End Deforestation: UK
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T09:18:25+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:18 am

Britain says it has gained the backing of more than 100 countries to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change.

The U.K. government said Monday at this year's U.N. climate conference that it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85 per cent of the world's forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.

More than USD 19 billion in public and private funds have been pledged toward the plan, which is backed by countries including Brazil, China, Colombia, Congo, Indonesia, Russia and the United States.

Related Stories

Brazil To Redeploy Troops To Amazon To Fight Deforestation

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

Forests are considered important ecosystems and an important way of absorbing carbon dioxide — the main greenhouse gas — from the atmosphere.

But the value of wood as a commodity and the growing demand for agricultural and pastoral land are leading to widespread and often illegal felling of forests particularly in developing countries.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Campaign group Human Right Watch cautions that similar agreements in the past have failed to be effective.

Luciana Tellez Chavez, an environmental researcher at the group, says strengthening Indigenous people's rights would help prevent deforestation and should be part of the agreement.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) UK Climate Change United Kingdom COP-26 Deforestation International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson Agree On Need To Curb Anti-India Extremist Groups: Foreign Secretary

PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson Agree On Need To Curb Anti-India Extremist Groups: Foreign Secretary

French President Vs. Australian PM: Emmanuel Macron Attacks Australia's Credibility In Heated Row

US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Hindu-Muslim Violence In Tripura And Bangladesh

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Glasgow: Joe Biden To 'Feel The Heat' As COP26 Talks Turn To Climate Crisis

US Urges China To Refrain From Unilateral Action On Taiwan

Australia Recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin As It Eases Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Mexican Journalist Dies Of Injuries Days After Being Shot

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from World

Hong Kong: 8 Activists Including Jimmi Lai Under Trial For Tinananmen Vigil of 2020

Hong Kong: 8 Activists Including Jimmi Lai Under Trial For Tinananmen Vigil of 2020

Air Strike Ready If Taliban Moves Towards India: Yogi Adityanath

Air Strike Ready If Taliban Moves Towards India: Yogi Adityanath

G20 Leaders Vow To Boost Covid-19 Vaccine Supply In Developing Countries

G20 Leaders Vow To Boost Covid-19 Vaccine Supply In Developing Countries

PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel On Sidelines of G20 Summit

PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel On Sidelines of G20 Summit

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi, Addressing the UN COP26 at Glasgow, said India is the only country that is delivering in ‘letter and spirit’ the commitments on tackling climate change.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement