March 13, 2021
Corona
Faceplanting Is My Claim To Fame: Watch Viral Video Of Albatross Landing Straight On Face

The video of the faceplanting albatross shows him whipping his legs in the air and trying to stand back on his feet

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2021
Snippet From The Viral Video
Twitter
2021-03-13T15:38:34+05:30

A viral video shot by a live camera at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island shows a Royal Albatross landing straight to its face and making quite an unusual landing. The video of the faceplanting albatross shows him whipping his legs in the air and trying to stand back on his feet. 

"Flying for the albatross is mainly effortless, landing can be a little bit harder. #RoyalCam chick had a front-row seat to a ‘how not to land’ lesson. Lucky for the somersaulting alby, recovery was quick and only the chick was watching!!", captioned Royal Albatross Cam as it shared the hilarious video. 

The video has been watched by over a million people already and is also being widely shared with people talking about how they have been in similar situations while trying to ski! 

