Explosions Rock Central Baghdad, At Least 6 Dead: Police

Police officials say explosions have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others.
The officials said twin explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was material damage.
