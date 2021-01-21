January 21, 2021
Corona
Explosions Rock Central Baghdad, At Least 6 Dead: Police

Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was material damage.

Associated Press (AP) 21 January 2021
Representational Image
2021-01-21T14:32:04+05:30

Police officials say explosions have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others.

The officials said twin explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was material damage.

