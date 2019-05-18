Afghanistan Bomb Blast: 4 Killed, 14 Injured In Herat

At least four civilians were killed and 14 people, including a district chief, were wounded in a bomb attack in Afghanistan's Herat province on Saturday, officials said.

"The incident occurred near the Obe district administrative office after a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded when the vehicle of district chief was passing by the area," provincial government spokesman, Jilani Farhad told Xinhua news agency.

The injured were shifted to a district hospital and several of them were in critical condition.

No group claimed the incident, but local officials blamed Taliban militants for the attack.

According to figures released by the United Nations, nearly 1700 civilians have been killed and over 3,430 others injured in conflict-related incidents so far this year in the war-torn country, reported Xinhua.

