The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:35 pm Sports

Women's Hockey Team Coach Sjoerd Marijne Appointed As Men's Team Coach: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Outlook Web Bureau
Women's Hockey Team Coach Sjoerd Marijne Appointed As Men's Team Coach: Rajyavardhan Rathore
Women's Hockey Team Coach Sjoerd Marijne Appointed As Men's Team Coach: Rajyavardhan Rathore
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Sjoerd Marijne, Indian women's hockey team coach has been appointed as the chief coach of Indian men's hockey team, Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore announced on Twitter on Friday.

Roelant Oltmans was removed as men's hockey  team coach last week despite a largely successful stint of four-and-a-half years.
India has always been a difficult place to work for foreign hockey coaches due to difference of opinion with national federations and bureaucratic hurdles.
In the past, renowned coaches like Australian Ric Charlesworth, Spaniard Jose Brasa, Micheal Nobbs, Terry Walsh and Paul van Ass were shown the door unceremoniously even before the completion of their tenures.
In February Hockey India (HI) hired the services of Dutchmen Marijne and Eric Wonink as the chief coach and analytical coach for the national women's team till the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement opens in new window

Marijne previously served as the chief coach of the all-conquering Dutch women's team which was bested by Britain in the 2016 Olympic final.

Marijne, who has played for The Netherlands, also coached the Dutch Under-21 women's side to the World Cup title as well as the senior side to the gold medal at the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi Finals in 2015.

Between 2011-2014, he was the head coach for the Netherlands Under-21 men's team.

(With agency inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajyavardhan Rathore India Delhi - New Delhi Hockey Sports Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Delhi HC Refuses To Restrain Arnab Goswami From Reporting On Sunanda Pushkar's Death
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters