Kerala Govt Plans 'Women Wall' On Jan 1 To Gather Support For Sabarimala Verdict

With a view to gather support towards the Supreme Court's verdict that allows entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala shrine, Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan plans to form a "women wall" on January 1.

Pinarayi appealed to all political parties supporting the cause to send their women cadre for the wall.

This wall will be formed from the northern district of Kasargode to the state capital that will cater support from the people of the state.

This came after number of Hindu organisation met the Kerela chief minister asking him to take action to bring back normalcy in the state.

"The hash tag of the 'women wall' would be not to turn Kerala into a lunatic asylum. At today's meeting these organisations have pledged their support to the state government on the stand taken by us on the Sabarimala issue," said Vijayan, adding political parties can also send their women cadre.

The meeting was called by Vijayan in the aftermath of strong resistance put up by the BJP/RSS since September 28 when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged 10-50.

The apex court on November 13 refused to stay the September verdict, three days before the temple opened this season.

The Left Democratic Front government led by the CPI-M has been trying to implement the apex court's verdict even as the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and several Hindu groups are up in arms against it.

While the Hindu Ezhava social group led by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan took part in the meeting, the Hindu Nair Service Society did not turn up.

Vijayan had sent out invites to over 150 social groups.

"The NSS should have attended the meeting," said Vijayan.

NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair said: "Why we did not go need not be disclosed."

(With inputs from IANS)



