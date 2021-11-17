Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

With A Record-Equaling Knock Of 114 Not Out, Mandhana Becomes First Indian To Hit A Century In The Women's Big Bash League

While Mandhana equals record, Sydney Thunders loses out to Harmanpreet's side on Wednesday

With A Record-Equaling Knock Of 114 Not Out, Mandhana Becomes First Indian To Hit A Century In The Women's Big Bash League
With A Record-Equaling Knock Of 114 Not Out, Mandhana Becomes First Indian To Hit A Century In The Women's Big Bash League | AP/PTI (FILE PIC)

Trending

With A Record-Equaling Knock Of 114 Not Out, Mandhana Becomes First Indian To Hit A Century In The Women's Big Bash League
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T19:27:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 7:27 pm

Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday became the first Indian to hit a century in the Women's Big Bash League with a record-equaling 114 not out. But her splendid effort went in vain as her side Sydney Thunders lost the match.

Ironically, Mandhana could not pull off a winning six in the last ball off India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, as Melbourne Renegades won the match by four runs to send Sydney Thunder out of reckoning of the final. Mandhana, who faced 64 balls, punished the bowlers with 14 fours and three sixes, equalling Australian batter Ashleigh Gardner's highest individual score in WBBL history.The left-hander took the Thunder within one six of pulling off a remarkable victory against the Renegades, but she was unable to hit the maximum required from Harmanpreet's final delivery as her team finished on 171/2.

The defending champions needed an upset win to keep their slim finals hopes alive, and they had a less-than ideal start with Sammy-Jo Johnson (12) and Phoebe Litchfield (1) dismissed inside the powerplay. Finding a stable partner in Tahlia Wilson (38 not out from 39 balls), Mandhana posted her third fifty of the season from 33 balls. But the asking rate was climbing with 63 runs needed from the last five overs.

With Renegades skipper Sophie Molineux conceding just nine runs from the 19th over and Mandhana was left to face the off-spin of her national skipper Harmanpreet.Mandhana, who was the beneficiary of two fielding errors, ultimately failed to hit the last-ball six required to complete what would have been a famous victory.

Earlier, Harmanpreet became the top scorer for the Renegades, who were asked to bat first, with a 55-ball 81 not out with the help of 11 fours and two sixes. She shared a 91-run stand for the third wicket with English batter Eve Jones (42 off 33 balls). Another Indian, opener Jemimah Rodrigues was out for 2 in the first over.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The Renegades reclaimed top spot with the win and remain in the box seat, advancing directly into the finals.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur India Australia Big Bash League (BBL) Cricket - Women
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Ashwani Sharma / For the grandchildren of foreigners interred in Shimla, reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones is often a frustrating and painful journey that ends in disappointment.

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Guptill, Chapman Take Kiwis To 164/6

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Guptill, Chapman Take Kiwis To 164/6

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. This is a three-match series followed by two Tests.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

Advertisement