'Will Support Your Education For Lifetime': Gautam Gambhir To Slain J&K Cop's Daughter Zohra

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday pledged to support the education of five-year-old Zohra, who lost her father, ASI Abdul Rashid, in a militant attack in Kashmir's Anantnag district last month.

Gambhir said he would help the young child realise her dreams and support her education for life.

"Zohra,I can't put u (you) 2 (to) sleep wid (with) a lullaby but I'll help u (you) 2 (to) wake up 2 (to) live ur dreams.

Advertisement opens in new window

Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia pic.twitter.com/XKINUKLD6x — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

"(I) Will support ur (your) education 4 (for)lifetime #daughterofIndia," Gambhir said in a tweet.

Zohra,plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid. pic.twitter.com/rHTIH1XbLS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Rashid was killed on August 28 when militants fired at him at Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag district. Photographs of Zohra crying inconsolably over the coffin of her father went viral on social media.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Zohra, plz (please) don't let those tears fall as I doubt even Mother Earth can take d (the) weight of ur (your) pain.

READ ALSO: 'Your Tears Have Shaken Many Hearts': J&K Police Officers To Daughter Of Deceased Sub-Inspector

"Salutes to ur (your) martyred dad ASI, Abdul Rashid," Gambhir added.

(PTI)