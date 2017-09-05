The Website
05 September 2017 National

'Will Support Your Education For Lifetime': Gautam Gambhir To Slain J&K Cop's Daughter Zohra

Five-year-old Zohra, lost her father, ASI Abdul Rashid, in a militant attack in Kashmir's Anantnag district last month.
Outlook Web Bureau
Photo credit: Facebook
2017-09-05T14:55:11+0530

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday pledged to support the education of five-year-old Zohra, who lost her father, ASI Abdul Rashid, in a militant attack in Kashmir's Anantnag district last month.

Gambhir said he would help the young child realise her dreams and support her education for life.

"Zohra,I can't put u (you) 2 (to) sleep wid (with) a lullaby but I'll help u (you) 2 (to) wake up 2 (to) live ur dreams.

"(I) Will support ur (your) education 4 (for)lifetime #daughterofIndia," Gambhir said in a tweet.

Rashid was killed on August 28 when militants fired at him at Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag district. Photographs of Zohra crying inconsolably over the coffin of her father went viral on social media.

"Zohra, plz (please) don't let those tears fall as I doubt even Mother Earth can take d (the) weight of ur (your) pain.

READ ALSO: 'Your Tears Have Shaken Many Hearts': J&K Police Officers To Daughter Of Deceased Sub-Inspector

"Salutes to ur (your) martyred dad ASI, Abdul Rashid," Gambhir added.

(PTI)

Gautam Gambhir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Police: Reforms Islamist Militants National Reportage

