Watch: Video Shows Scuffle Between Indian, Chinese Troops In Ladakh

Amid escalating tensions between India and China on the Doklam standoff, a video showing scuffle between the Indian soldiers and their Chinese counterpart has surfaced on the internet.

The video was reportedly shot on Independence Day, when Chinese troops tried to enter Indian terrain along the banks of the Pangong Lake but were stopped by Indian soldiers.

Advertisement opens in new window

India shares more than 800 km border with China in Eastern Ladakh.

The clip shows stone-throwing, punching, kicking and shoving by members of both armies. Minor injuries sustained by soldiers of both armies are also reported.

#FirstOnThePrint Video of Indian & Chinese soldiers clashing at Pangong lake in Ladakh on August 15. @manupubby pic.twitter.com/qzZvVYFfjX — ThePrint (@ThePrintIndia) August 19, 2017

The incident has been confirmed by the Ministry Of External Affairs.

Advertisement opens in new window

" I can confirm that there was an incident at Pangong Tso on August 15. This was subsequently discussed by the local army commanders of the two sides. Such incidents are not in the interest of either side. We should maintain peace and tranquillity," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

However, he did not confirm whether the incident involved stone pelting or use of rods and asserted that, "I just said there was an incident." He also emphasised that the incident should not be linked with what was happening in any other sector.

In the context of the incident, he said two border personnel meetings (BPMs) had taken place between Indian border guards and Chinese troops recently.

He said one BPM had taken place at Chushul on August 16 and another one at Nathu La a week before.

Army General Bipin Rawat will take stock of the situation in his three day visit to Ladakh and Sikkim today.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to reports, during his visit, the Army chief would review the status with the local commanders of the Army and Air Force, also taking stock of military preparations in the Eastern Ladakh region.

Defence Expert P.K. Sehgal on Sunday said that the visuals have vindicated New Delhi's stand made by the Indian Army on Independence Day.

Calling the Chinese Army as undisciplined, P.K. Sehgal said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is becoming a rouge army and that they should be ashamed of themselves of resorting to stone pelting.

Sehgal also asserted that such act of frustration show that the Chinese are not able to digest the inching defeat on the Doklam issue.

"The video clearly vindicates the statement made by the Indian army on August 15. This video clearly brings out that Chinese army is becoming a rouge army; it is an undisciplined army. No professional army in the world resorts to stone pelting. They should be ashamed of what they have done. This video exposes in totality the fact that the Chinese are increasingly frustrated over not getting through the Doklam issue," said Sehgal.

Advertisement opens in new window

(With inputs from agencies)