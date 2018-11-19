During the one-off Twenty20 International match between Australia and South Africa at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday, Kagiso Rabada bowled possibly the 'widest' delivery in the history of cricket.

The 23-year-old right-arm fast bowler is regarded as one of the best in the business thanks to his impeccable length and line and also the ability to produce unplayable deliveries. But on Saturday, he produced a strange delivery which became a talking point for many fans.

In the rain-hit 10-overs a side match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chasing a 109-run target, the hosts soon found themselves stuttering at 66/6 at the end of eighth over.

Rabada bowled the ninth over, and Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Coulter-Nile took a single each off the first two balls. Then, running in for the third delivery to Maxwell, Rabada failed to grip the ball and it slipped away, landing near the point fielder. The umpires needed a lengthy discussion to decide the legality of the delivery before finally adjudged it a dead ball.

Watch it here:

The delivery left everyone in the stadium in splits, including the commentators, who found umpires' decision strange.

South Africa won the match by 21 runs with pacer Chris Morris and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi starring with the ball.

The match was reduced to 10 overs a side after heavy rain prevented a scheduled start.

South Africa went into the T20 match after a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia.

The T20 is the start of four matches for Australia over the next week with three internationals against India.