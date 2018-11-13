﻿
Watch: India Captain Harmanpreet Carries Unwell Girl Off The Field

Kaur became the first ever Indian women to hit a hundred in the shortest format of the game.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2018
Watch: India Captain Harmanpreet Carries Unwell Girl Off The Field
Watch: India Captain Harmanpreet Carries Unwell Girl Off The Field
Indian women cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur earned plaudits for her batting exploits against New Zealand in the 2018 ICC Women's World T20 opener at Guyana.

The 29-year-old then played the role of a good samaritan to perfection during India's second outing in the ongoing tournament when she carried an ill girl, who was in the centre as a mascot, off the field before the start of India-Pakistan match at the same venue.

Here's the video:

Kaur became the first ever Indian women to score a hundred in the shortest format of the game when she hit 103 off 51 balls against the White Ferns at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Friday.

In the next Group B match, she remained unbeaten on 14 as India registered second win in two matches.

India will take on Ireland on Wednesday before wrapping up group engagement on Saturday with a clash with Australia. India are playing all their group matches in Guayana.

