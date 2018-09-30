In one of the most devastating natural disasters in Indonesia in recent times, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that unleashed waves as high as 20 feet, killing at least 832 people.

A dramatic video footage of the tsunami waves hitting Palu has emerged, showing the brute force of surging water. Palu is nearly 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the quake's epicentre.

The video, reportedly captured from the top floor of a parking ramp, showed waves of water bring down several buildings and inundate a large mosque.

#BREAKING: "Death toll from this weekend's Tsunami expected to rise to several thousends" - Indonesia vice president

The tsunami was triggered by a strong quake that brought down buildings and sent locals fleeing for higher ground as a churning wall of water crashed into Palu, where there were widespread power blackouts.

Almost all the deaths had been recorded in Palu, and the toll could climb higher as rescuers continue to search for survivors two days after the waves slammed into the city of 350,000 on Sulawesi island.

The 7.5 magnitude quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km (6.2 miles) just off the central island of Sulawesi, US monitors said.

When it happened, many people were on the beach in Palu, preparing for a festival, and were caught.

The Red Cross estimates that more than 1.6 million people have been affected by the earthquake and tsunami.

This is the second earthquake triggered-tsunami to have hit Indonesia this decade. In 2010, a 7.7 earthquake struck near South Pagai Island triggering a tsunami. It killed at least 408 people.

In 2004, the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami killed at least 167,540 in Indonesia.