WATCH: BJP MLA Greeted With Garland Of Shoes In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

A BJP MLA candidate, Dilip Shekhawat, was greeted with a garland of shoes by a man during his election campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada district where the politician was campaiging for the upcoming polls.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows Shekhawat hitting the man after he realised that it was a garland of shoes and threw it away.

Watch the video:

#WATCH: A man greets BJP MLA and candidate Dilip Shekhawat with

a garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada. (19.11.2018) pic.twitter.com/LmYMAaP8Me — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

Earlier, in January, a BJP candidate for civic polls, Dhar Dhamnod, was also greeted with a garland of shoes when he was campaigning for his party. "They are one of my own. There must have been something which upset him & he acted like that. We will sit together and talk. I am like their child," the BJP candidate had then said.

#MadhyaPradesh: BJP candidate in Dhar's Dhamnod, Dinesh Sharma made to wear a garland of shoes by a man while he was door-to-door campaigning for civic election. pic.twitter.com/OQ3H0WyU0u — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

They are one of my own. There must have been something which upset him & he acted like that. We will sit together and talk. I am like their child: Dinesh Sharma, Dhamnod Civic election candidate, BJP pic.twitter.com/QtNjcKtu0d — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

The 230-Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

The Assembly election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the BJP and the Congress. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing to secure his fourth consecutive term as the chief minister of the state, the Congress party is looking to regain power after 2003.

