'Wadali Brothers' Pyarelal Wadali Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away here on Friday after cardiac arrest.

He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali.

The Wadali Brothers, adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan, had their first musical performance outside their village in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday following complaint of chest pain. He was put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated but he could not be revived.

The singer is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.

Wadali was honoured with several state and national level awards along with his elder brother.

Mourning his death, singer Daler Mehndi called him the 'king of Punjab'.

"Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP. What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab. #Respect #RIP #LegendarySufiSinger," he tweeted.

Singer Richa Sharma called Wadali's death a sad day for the music fraternity.

"Sad day for the music industry and music lovers !! #PyareLalWadali ji is no more with us..May his soul rest in peace," she said.

Sufi singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted,"A sad day for the world of music... Can't believe the legendary #PyareLalWadali ji is no more... May God bless his soul... His music will always remain alive."

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the singer's death.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. Pyare Lal Wadali of Wadali Brothers – the epitome of Sufi music. It is an unbearable loss to the music world. I pray to almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul," he wrote on Twitter.

(Agencies)