Triumph Finally Reveals Power Output Of The Moto2 Engine

Triumph is gearing up for its first season of racing with the 765cc mill found on the new Street Triple range

The engine has been developed alongside Externpro, Magnetti Marelli and Dorna

In its final state of tune, it makes 138bhp, 17bhp more than the road-spec one found on the Street Triple RS

Dimensionally, the motor is smaller than the inline four 600cc motor of the Honda

Triumph has been signed on to be the official supplier for the intermediate class until 2021

2018 Valencia GP marked the last race of the intermediate class of MotoGP where engines from Honda’s CBR600RR would be used. The 600cc inline-four motor has been in use since the inception of the class in 2010. It was announced last year that Triumph would be returning to MotoGP as they were signed up to be the engine suppliers for Moto2 machines from 2019 onwards. The engine in question is the new 765cc triple that is used in the new Street Triple range of nakeds from Triumph.

Triumph used the Daytona 675’s motor as a base for the new 765cc engine, which was further optimised to be as powerful as it could be for road-use on the Triple RS. It makes 121PS thanks to several performance parts kitted out in the engine. However, for Moto2, Triumph has added more oomph to pump out 138 horses from the same motor. That is 17 more than the RS and 8 more than the Moto2-spec Honda engine.

Here are the list of parts that the Moto2 motor gets over the one found on the Street Triple RS:

Modified cylinder head with revised inlet and exhaust ports for optimised gas flow

Titanium valves and stiffer valve springs for increased rpm

Low output race kit alternator for reduced inertia

Taller first gear ratio

Tuneable, race-developed slipper clutch

Specific race ECU developed with Magneti Marelli

Revised engine covers for reduced width

Different sump to allow for improved header run

The company has has commenced testing the bikes, with riders finding the compact dimensions as well as the torquey nature of the triple quite friendly. The first race of the Triumph triples will take place in Qatar as the 2019 season commences on 8-10 March.



Triumph has been working closely to develop the bikes with various race chassis manufacturers and this is perhaps an indication that we may be getting the updated Daytona 765 sometime around the end of 2019 or even early 2020. Whenever it may be, we could not be more excited!

Source: zigwheels.com