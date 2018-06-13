Top News This Morning

Catch up on the top news for today morning:

1. 'Here Because We Love Delhi': Kejriwal And Team Spend Second Night At LG's Office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is staging a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office along with his cabinet colleagues, spent second consecutive night at the office of the LG.

Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/2sUuloZ

2. At Least 17 Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Overturns In UP

At least 17 people were killed and 20 injured when a bus overturned after hitting a divider here this morning.

Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/2lacu9v

3. Four BSF Personnel Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan In J&K's Samba

Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an officer, were killed and three others injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir

Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/2HHvWTK

4. PM Releases His Fitness Video, Passes Challenge To Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

The prime minister's one-and-a-half minute video comes nearly a month after he accepted the fitness challenge thrown by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/2LMD03E

5. I Lost My Place To A Special Player, It Was MS Dhoni: Wicket Keeper Dinesh Karthik

It wasn't easy being Dinesh Karthik. Particularly, when there is an era where India's best wicket kepper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni redefined the role of the man behind the wicket.

Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/2JLRhQR

6. Indian Chess Player Withdraws From Iran Event Over Compulsory-Headscarf Rule

Chess star Soumya Swaminathan denied being part of the Asian Team Chess Championship, to be held in Hamadan, Iran, from July 26 to August 4, because of the compulsory-headscarf rule in the country which she said violated her personal rights.

Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/2t5a27u