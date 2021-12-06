Top Five Protest Hip-Hop Numbers That Gave Confidence To Generations Of Singers To Grab The Mic

One of the most widely shared videos of protests following the murder of George Floyd in the US was of a group of protestors gathered outside the White House on June 14 last year, almost a month after the murder, dancing to the tunes of Public Enemy’s ‘Fight the Power’. This is how the hit ‘89 number begins

Got to give us what we want

Gotta give us what we need

Our freedom of speech is freedom or death

We got to fight the powers that be

And it goes on to declare

I'm ready and hyped plus I'm amped

Most of my heroes don't appear on no stamps

Sample a look back you look and find

Nothing but rednecks for 400 years if you check

This is the same group whose frontman Chuk D famously called rap "black America's CNN". The rage that came from being frequently discriminated against and assaulted by the police was the foundation stone of several late 80’s and early 90’s hip-hop hits, such as ‘Fuck Tha Police’ by NWA, ‘Cop Killer’ by Ice T’s Body Count, the Geto Boys’ ‘Crooked Officer’. Many of these numbers, along with the latter-day hits such as Ludacris’ ‘Move Bitch’, were sung by thousands of protestors during the historic Black Lives Matter movement.

As we look at some of the Indian hip-hop stars in the current issue of our magazine, those who have molded the genre to their own styles, who draw from the same source of hurt and anger, we thought of revisiting some of the most iconic hip-hop songs by greats such as Mos Def, Tupac Shakur and Kendrick Lamar, that gave confidence to generations of singers across the world to grab the mic and speak up. Please pardon the French.



Mathematics by Mos Def

I'm blacker than midnight on Broadway and Myrtle

Hip-Hop past all your tall social hurdles

Like the nationwide projects, prison-industry complex

Working class poor better keep your alarm set

Streets too loud to ever hear freedom ring

Say evacuate your sleep, it's dangerous to dream

Ignorance Is Bliss by Kendrick Lamar

Kill him where he stand and stand over him, shake his hand

Then jump back in that mini van, double back to his block and blam I ain't backing down for nothing

I'ma back em down like Shaq with this black 2-2-3 in my hand

Better pray that this chopper jam like a radio single, man

Police radio signals sayin' that a 187 land on your corner

Coroners comfort your mama

"Mama he's dead", the next morning I toasted up with my homies

Changes by Tupac Shakur

I'm tired of bein' poor, and even worse I'm black

My stomach hurts, so I'm lookin' for a purse to snatch

Cops give a damn about a negro

Pull the trigger, kill a nigga, he's a hero

Give the crack to the kids who the hell cares

One less hungry mouth on the welfare

The Proud by Talib Kweli

I remember Oklahoma when they put out the blaze

And put Islamic terrorist bombing, on the front page

It's like saying only gays get AIDS, propaganda

Like saying the problem's over when they locked that man up

Wrong! It's just the beginning, the first inning

Battle for America's soul, the devil's winning

Police State by Dead Prez

The average Black male

Live a third of his life in a jail cell

'Cause the world is controlled by the white male

And the people don't never get justice

And the women don't never get respected

And the problems don't never get solved

And the jobs don't never pay enough

So the rent always be late, can you relate?

We livin' in a police state