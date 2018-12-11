﻿
Four Policemen Killed After Terrorists Attacked Police Post In J&K's Shopian District

The deceased persons were identified as Abdul Majid, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammed Amin.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2018
Four policemen were killed on Tuesday in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The militants attacked a police picket in Zainpora village that was set up to protect members of the minority community.

Police said three policemen were killed on the spot while a fourth policeman died while being shifted to hospital.

The militants escaped with four rifles of the policemen.

A manhunt was launched after the attack to trace the assailants.

The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(PTI)

