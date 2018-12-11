Four Policemen Killed After Terrorists Attacked Police Post In J&K's Shopian District

Four policemen were killed on Tuesday in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The militants attacked a police picket in Zainpora village that was set up to protect members of the minority community.

#Visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: J&K Police: Three policemen lost their lives after terrorists attacked police post in Zainapora, Shopian, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/2ASduUeEmv — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

Police said three policemen were killed on the spot while a fourth policeman died while being shifted to hospital.

The militants escaped with four rifles of the policemen.

A manhunt was launched after the attack to trace the assailants.

The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(PTI)