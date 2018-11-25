﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Team Selection Controversy: CoA Likely To Summon Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj

Team Selection Controversy: CoA Likely To Summon Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj

India's campaign in the ICC tournament ended with a humiliating loss in the last-four stage.

25 November 2018
Team Selection Controversy: CoA Likely To Summon Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj
Team Selection Controversy: CoA Likely To Summon Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj
outlookindia.com
2018-11-25T15:17:30+0530
Related Stories

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) could summon Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Mithali Raj following the senior most player's controversial omission for the World T20 semi-final against England.

India's campaign in the ICC tournament ended with a humiliating loss in the last-four stage.

According to a top BCCI official, Mithali might put across her viewpoint in writing to GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, who is also in charge of women's cricket.

"It is understood that a meeting will be held soon here and CoA is likely to speak separately to Harmanpreet, Mithali, Ramesh (coach Ramesh Powar), manager Trupti Bhattacharya and tour selector Sudha Shah to understand what led to Mithali's omission," a senior BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

CoA chief Vinod Rai was unhappy that players' agents are making unsavoury comments about team selection.

"The comments made by people who appear to be associated with the Indian women's team have been viewed with concern. Such statements made in the media are totally uncalled for," Rai told PTI on Sunday.

His comment was in reference to a tweet from a lady called Anisha Gupta, who claimed to be a freelance sports agent and got endorsements for Mithali. In a tweet that was later deleted, Gupta called Harmanpreet "cheat, liar and undeserving".

"The BCCI has a hierarchy of officials specifically dedicated to the redressal of genuine grievances of players," said Rai.

"This is the appropriate mechanism that should be utilised. Issues that have been the cause for the performance of the Indian women's team will be appropriately addressed," Rai said.

However, he urged people associated with the women's team to maintain restraint.

"All players, the team management and persons associated with them must maintain decorum and follow the proper protocol," Rai said.

It is learnt that issues like alleged bias in team selection will be looked into, considering that strained relations between the ODI and T20 captain is an open secret in the Indian cricket fraternity.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Harmanpreet Kaur Mithali Raj Cricket ICC Women's World Twenty20 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Important For Men To Change Mentality For Women To Feel Safe In Society: Farhan Akhtar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters