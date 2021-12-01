Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Supreme Court Terms The Late Arrival Of Delhi Judge In Court Hearing As "Sorry State Of Affairs"

The apex court had said that for appearing in the limited competitive examination for District Judge, a person shall have a minimum 5 years of experience as a Civil Judge Senior Division.

2021-12-01T19:23:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 7:23 pm

Delay in arrival of a serving judicial officer of Delhi prompted the Supreme Court to call it a “really sorry state of affairs". The serving judicial officer was present before the apex court in a hearing on a plea seeking modification of an order by which a section of judges are not allowed to take up the departmental examination for appointment as additional district judge.

"What are you doing here? What time the court starts,” a bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai asked the Delhi judicial officer who promptly answered that it starts at 10 AM. "It is almost 10.50. Why are you here. You should be holding court," the bench said, leading the judicial officer to submit that he was on short leave for a few hours and would leave the courtroom now.

Observing that the judicial officer was not even apologetic, it said, "You are represented by a competent lawyer. This does not augur well for the system. Really sorry state of affairs!"

The top court, while issuing notice to all the high courts on the plea, fixed it for hearing in the second week of January, 2022. It also appointed senior advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar as an amicus curiae in the matter in the place of earlier amicus, A D M Sampath.

(With PTI Inputs)

