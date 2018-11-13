SRK Feels That ‘Baazigar' Defined His Career And Gave Him Friends For Life

Commonly known as king of romance, but it was his villainous role in film "Baazigar" which garnered superstar Shah Rukh Khan huge fame and stardom.It became a career defining film for SRK. He stunned the audiences with his mysterious and evil avatar in Abbas-Mustan’s 1993 thriller Baazigar. In an era when heroes preferred playing positive characters, but he was ready to take the risk.

As duo director Abbas-Mustan directorial film completed 25 years on Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to treat his fans with a video in which he can be seen reciting famous "Kabhi Kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something ... and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)" dialogue from the film.



Along with the video, the 53- year-old wrote: "25 years of 'Baazigar'. A film that defines my career and gave me lifelong friends..."He also thanked the directors and his co-stars Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, who played pivotal roles in the film. The film also marked Shilpa's Bollywood debut.

IANS