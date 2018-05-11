The Website
11 May 2018 Last Updated at 11:57 am National

Sridevi's Death: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Independent Probe

Outlook Web Bureau
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sridevi.

The actor had died on February 24 due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud dismissed the plea filed by one Sunil Singh who sought an independent investigation into the death of the actor.

He moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court had on March 9 refused to entertain his PIL to probe her death, saying authorities in India and Dubai had already looked into the incident.

Outlook Web Bureau Sridevi Dipak Misra Delhi - New Delhi Dubai UAE Judiciary: Supreme Court Judiciary National News Analysis

