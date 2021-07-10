July 10, 2021
ZIM vs BAN: Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

The incident happened in the 85th over when Muzarabani and Taskin moved aggressively towards each other, and contact was made after words were exchanged

PTI 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:15 am
Bangladesh player Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani were fined for breach in ICC Code of Conduct.
Bangladesh player Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani have both been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct (inappropriate physical contact) during the second day of the one-off Test in Harare.  (More Cricket News)

The players were found to have breached Article 2.1.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 85th over of Bangladesh's first innings on Thursday. After Muzarabani had bowled a delivery to Taskin, the two players moved aggressively towards each other, and contact was made after words were exchanged face to face.

Both players admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Langton Rusere, third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth official Forster Mutizwa levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

