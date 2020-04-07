Yuvi Paa Was My First Crush When I Came Into The Indian National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said his first cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh when he came into the Indian team set-up.

Rohit made his debut in 2007 and was part of the Indian team which won the inaugural World T20 where Yuvraj starred.

In fact, Rohit's T20 debut was in that World T20 game against England in Durban where Yuvraj famously hit England's Stuart Broad for six sixes en route to the final where they beat Pakistan.

"When I came into the team my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh," Rohit said in an Instagram Live he hosted with India's star left-hander who also helped India win the 2011 50-over World Cup with a Man of the Tournament performance.

"It was like Yuvi paa's role was going to be my role, batting at No 5,6 and finishing off games. I always wanted to talk to him and learn," said India's current limited-overs vice-captain who started off as a middle-order batsman before opening the batting.

Tickled by Yuvraj as to how they got introduced, Rohit said it's better to skip that part, laughing. Narrating an incident, he continued: "I was in the team bus for the first time.

"I was scared if I got late so I was early by 30 minutes. I sat on Yuvi paa's seat. He was coming from the lobby, sunglasses on. I was thrilled to see him and as he came, swag se swagat kia (he welcomed me in style). 'you know whose seat is this?' He asked me. Then I was asked to sit somewhere else."

"We have had a great relationship after that. I learnt so much from you. We had fun," said Rohit.

Yuvraj said he believed from the first day that Rohit would be the most matured player among the then young crop.

"You came into the team when you were 20. I saw you grow and I had said you will be the most matured player among the younger crop. And that is what happened. You have upped your game like anything."

The duo also spoke of the impact of coronavirus which has brought the world to a standstill.

"We need to be responsible and follow government guidelines," said Rohit. "We need to stay at home for our future," he added.