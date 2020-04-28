Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has heaped praise on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and said that the 20-year-old will definitely play for India. (More Cricket News)

The speedster also said that Arjun has a brilliant action and a great rhythm.

"Thanks a lot Sachin Paaji..u made my day, great to hear from you..love and warm regds to all at home..nd great to c Arjun doing well ..he is got a brilliant action nd great rhythm..he will surly play for India," Sreesanth said while replying to Sachin in a tweet.

Thanks a lot Sachin Paaji..u made my day, great to hear from you..love and warm regds to all at home..nd great to c Arjun doing well ..he is got a brilliant action nd great rhythm..he will surly play for — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) April 27, 2020

In 2019, Arjun was picked for Rs five lakhs, after an intense bidding process, by Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb for the second season of the Mumbai T20 League.

The all-rounder was one of the favorite players as almost every team had bid for him which led to an intense bidding session.

Ahead of his son Arjun's maiden senior appearance in the second edition of T20 Mumbai, Sachin had said that the budding cricketer should find "reasons to wake up every morning and chase his dreams" irrespective of the circumstances.

Asked if T20s are a good way to start at the senior level compared to the traditional days format, Tendulkar said it's an opportunity that Arjun needs to grab.

"In sports, nothing is guaranteed so whatever opportunities you are provided, you need to go out there and give your best and make the most of it," Tendulkar Senior, who has refrained from commenting on his son's journey, told PTI in an interview.

"This is one platform that I feel people will be following you, your performances and if you are doing well, you will be on top of the world," he added.

However, if he doesn't get success, there is always a tomorrow and Arjun can come back stronger, Tendulkar had said.

"As long as he continues to be passionate about cricket and in love with the game, that's what matters to me. There are going to be highs and lows and he should find reasons to wake up in the morning and chase his dreams. His dream is to play cricket and do something special," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar's father, the famous Marathi poet and Professor Ramesh Tendulkar, had a huge impact on the legendary batsman's thought process.

"My father once told me:'You know as long as you don't find shortcuts and prepare yourself before any match, then results will follow'. I will ask him (Arjun) to do that. Don't worry about anything else.

"Just go out there and do what you are good at. If he is a good team man and good human being above all, that will be much more important to me," said the veteran of 200 Tests.

According to Sachin, T20 Mumbai will not only give youngsters a platform to knock on Indian Premier League (IPL) doors but recognise all those unnamed club cricketers, who have remained dedicated to the sport without ever being in the spotlight.

Sreesanth has played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India. He has also played 10 T20Is and was a key cog in the bowling wheel of team India during ICC T20 cup 2007 in South Africa.