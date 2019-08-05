2nd T20I: Krunal Pandya Feels Support From India Pacers Helped Spinners Target West Indies Middle Order

India cricket team all-rounder Krunal Pandya played a pivotal role in his side's second T20I win over West Indies on August 4 in Florida. The 28-year-old feels that support from pace bowlers in his team helps the spinners in targeting the opposition's middle order.

(REPORT | HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

India have won the first two fixtures of this T20I series. The second one was won on August 4, by 22 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method.

Krunal registered a 20-run knock off 13 balls. The left-arm spinner also dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell.

"When your fast bowlers pick up early wickets, it makes our job quite easy. If they are 2-3 down then we (spinners) can come and focus on the middle order," he said during the post-match conference.

He also praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar.

"In both the games we got the breaks up front, Washington also bowled well and Bhuvi is world class. It's a good that everyone is contributing in the team with the bat and the ball," he said.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India: Virat Kohli Hints At Change In Lineup For Third T20I

Krunal was also adjudged as man-of-the-match.

"I'm happy with how I've bowled in the series. I bowled four overs in the first game and today also I bowled three. The wicket was slightly helpful for spin which helped me as well. It's a good confidence booster when you represent your country, contribute to wins and get these kinds of wickets."

"Great experience playing in USA. Of what I've heard, cricket is developing fine over here and everyone was looking forward to playing here. Both games were close so it was a good experience. Plenty of Indians here too," Krunal added.

Both sides face each other on August 6, at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

(PTI Inputs)