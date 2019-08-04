India vs West Indies, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score, Lauderhill, Florida: IND Look To Clinch Series

﻿
After securing a four-wicket win in the first T20, India (IND) will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series when they face West Indies (WI) in Florida today. Catch live updates and live cricket score of India vs West Indies, 2nd T20 here

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
A win today will help India go 2-0 up in the three-match T20 series.
India will aim to go 2-0 up in the three-match T20 series against West Indies when the two teams face-off in Lauderhill, Florida today. On Saturday (August 3), Navdeep Saini enjoyed a wonderful international debut as India edged out the Windies by four wickets in a low-scoring match at the same venue. Saini (3/17) struck off successive deliveries in his first over and the pacer finished off the Windies' innings (95/9) with a wicket-maiden. On a sluggish pitch, India lost wickets at regular intervals but reached the target with 16 balls to spare. Get live updates and live cricket score of India vs West Indies, 2nd T20 here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

18:10 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the second T20 between India and West Indies. 

In Florida on Saturday, Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply on his return from a thumb injury that prematurely ended his World Cup campaign and India were in trouble at 32/3 when Rohit Sharma (24) and Rishabh Pant (0) holed out off successive balls from Sunil Narine.

Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey contributed 19 apiece to take India close. India's victory was sealed by a six hit from Washington Sundar.

After being asked to bat first, Windies, the defending World T20 champions, lost both openers John Campbell and Evin Lewis for ducks.

Nicholas Pooran looked good, hitting two sixes in his 20, but he and Shimron Hetmyer then fell to consecutive Saini deliveries.

All the six Indian bowlers (Sundar, Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed) took at least a wicket apiece as the hosts failed to get past the 100-run mark.

