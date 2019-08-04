It's only three days old, but the latest edition of Ashes between the two traditional rivals – England and Australia – has already produced some stunning moments, once again elevating Test cricket above all. If the script continues to flow in the same vein, expect Day 4 play to be an edge of the seat thriller as both the sides will go for the jugular to break the balance. And the man in the focus is Steve Smith, the unmovable Aussie bloke, who's more than ready to block everything that's England. As things stand now, Aussies have a lead of 34 runs in the second innings after bad light stopped play on Day 3.

