ENG vs AUS: The first Test match of 2019 Ashes enters its decisive penultimate day with former Aussie captain Steve Smith holding the key at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. Catch live updates and live cricket score of England vs Australia 1st Test, Day 4 here

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Australia's Steven Smith, centre, plays a shot watched by England's Jonny Bairstow, right, and Jos Buttler during day three of the first Ashes Test cricket match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, on August 3, 2019.
AP Photo
It's only three days old, but the latest edition of Ashes between the two traditional rivals – England and Australia – has already produced some stunning moments, once again elevating Test cricket above all. If the script continues to flow in the same vein, expect Day 4 play to be an edge of the seat thriller as both the sides will go for the jugular to break the balance. And the man in the focus is Steve Smith, the unmovable Aussie bloke, who's more than ready to block everything that's England. As things stand now, Aussies have a lead of 34 runs in the second innings after bad light stopped play on Day 3.

Day 3 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News 

Get the latest updates and live cricket score of first Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia, being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham here.

Steven Smith Joe Root Tim Paine Ben Stokes Stuart Broad Chris Woakes Robert Pattinson Rory Burns James Anderson Edgbaston Birmingham England vs Australia Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team
