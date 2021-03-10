March 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Vijender Singh's Pro Bout Tickets Go On Sale Online From Saturday

Vijender Singh's Pro Bout Tickets Go On Sale Online From Saturday

The WBO Oriental and the Asia Pacific Super-middle-weight title holder Vijender will make his much-awaited return to the ring on March 19

PTI 10 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Vijender Singh's Pro Bout Tickets Go On Sale Online From Saturday
Vijender Singh will make a Vegas-style return fighting on a ship parked on a river and used as a casino.
File Photo
Vijender Singh's Pro Bout Tickets Go On Sale Online From Saturday
outlookindia.com
2021-03-10T17:01:13+05:30

The online ticket sales of Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's upcoming bout against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in Goa will start on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The WBO Oriental and the Asia Pacific Super-middle-weight title holder will make his much-awaited return to the ring on March 19 in flamboyant fashion as promoters IOS Boxing Promotions introduce Las Vegas style boxing in India for the first time.

While Vijender headlines the main event for the night, fans will also witness six other undercard fights bearing 12 top Indian boxers.

Following social distancing guidelines, the promoters have decided to fill just 50 per cent of the tickets at the venue and only a limited 150 high-end tickets are available on sale.

The tickets are priced from Rs 10, 000 to Rs 20,000 in different categories and will be will be available on BookMyShow.com.

The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship, the venue partner for the fight.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Southampton To Host World Test Championship Final Between India And New Zealand, Confirms ICC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Vijender Singh (Boxing) Goa Boxing Pro-Boxing Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos