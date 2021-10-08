Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Thomas And Uber Cup: India Badminton Stars Eye Good Show At Aarhus

With their stars missing and senior players out of form, India cut a sorry figure at the Sudirman Cup mixed team championships in Vantaa, Finland.

Thomas And Uber Cup: India Badminton Stars Eye Good Show At Aarhus
Saina Nehwal is back in the team. India women's team has been drawn alongside Thailand, Spain and Scotland in Group B of Uber Cup. | File Photo

Trending

Thomas And Uber Cup: India Badminton Stars Eye Good Show At Aarhus
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T20:40:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 8:40 pm

India will look up to their star players, including Saina Nehwal and men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, to quickly recover from the Sudirman Cup drubbing and produce a better show at the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals beginning at Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday. (More Badminton News)

With their stars missing and senior players out of form, India cut a sorry figure at the Sudirman Cup mixed team championships in Vantaa, Finland as they lost to China and Thailand to be knocked out of the tournament last week.

However, with Saina and Chirag and Satwik back in the team, India will look to forget the Sudirman Cup disappointment and produce a strong performance in the men's and women's team events, where 16 top teams from five continents battle for a week.

In the Thomas Cup, the Indian team has been placed in Group C alongside China, Netherlands and Tahiti, while the women's team has been drawn alongside Thailand, Spain and Scotland in Group B of the Uber Cup.

While the men's team will open against the Netherlands, the women's side will face Spain in their tournament opener.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The 10-member men's team comprises four singles players and three doubles pairs.

Alongside B Sai Praneeth and former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and Kiran George are also in the team, while the doubles have world No. 10 pair Chirag and Satwik, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun and Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Vardhan.

Chirag, who had missed the Sudirman Cup due to an abdominal muscle pull, believes India has a chance of winning a medal.

"Looking at the draw, we should reach the quarterfinal first and then step up our game to go for medal. I feel India has a chance," he said.

The Indian men's team has not reached the knockout stage in the last 11 years but the side will fancy their chances this time.

While Chirag and Satwik are expected to carry the team on their young shoulders, the lack of form of senior members such as Srikanth and Praneeth is a case of worry.

The duo would look to get some confidence back when they take on the Netherlands first-up ahead of their next match against mighty China, which will be followed by a clash against lower-ranked Tahiti.

The women's team has won bronze twice in the tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions but getting a medal will be tougher this time, especially without the services of double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, who had excused herself following a hectic Tokyo Games campaign.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, who missed the cut for Tokyo, will have to do the heavy lifting, while youngsters Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhatt and Tasnim Mir will also look to put up a good show.

In the doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are the senior players and the onus will be on them to deliver the goods and guide the young pairs of Tanisha Crasto and Rutuparna Panda, who claimed the top spot in the trials, and Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

The women's team will fancy its chances against Spain, who would be without the services of 2016 Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, and Scotland, who has one formidable player in Kristy Gilmour, to enter the knockout stage.

The biennial event was rescheduled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

PTI Denmark Badminton Thomas And Uber Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals In Last-ball Thriller Before IPL 2021 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals In Last-ball Thriller Before IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Fail To Qualify For IPL 2021 Playoffs Despite Big Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021, Playoffs Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venues And How To Watch

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Both Practice Sessions In Istanbul

FIR Filed Against IPL Sponsors Dream11 For Ignoring Karnataka Ban On Online Gaming

FIFA Plans To Postpone Club World Cup Until 2022

I-League Qualifiers: FC Bengaluru United, Madan Maharaj FC Share Spoils

French University Confers Harbhajan Singh With Honorary PhD

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Women To Play In FIH Hockey Pro League

India Women To Play In FIH Hockey Pro League

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Make Three Changes - Check Updated 15-Man Squad

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Make Three Changes - Check Updated 15-Man Squad

ISL 2021-22: Sergio Lobera Steps Down As Mumbai City Coach; Des Buckingham To Take Over

ISL 2021-22: Sergio Lobera Steps Down As Mumbai City Coach; Des Buckingham To Take Over

World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Deepak Kumar In Fray As More Than 600 Pugilists Get Ready For Belgrade Showdown

World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Deepak Kumar In Fray As More Than 600 Pugilists Get Ready For Belgrade Showdown

Read More from Outlook

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

PTI / After amassing 235/9, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the playoffs ahead of KKR but expectedly that did not happen.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement