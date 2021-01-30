Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Tamil Nadu Vs Baroda Final

Tamil Nadu will take on Baroda in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

In the semi-finals Tamil Nadu defeated Rajasthan by seven wickets, while Baroda beat Punjab by 25 runs. (More Cricket News)



In the first semi-final, Arun Karthik scored an unbeaten 89 to propell Tamil Nadu to their second successive final of the T20 tournament.



In the second semi-final, captain Kedar Devdhar led from the front and scored 64 off 49 deliveries, while Kartik Kakade made 53 off 41 balls. Left-arm seamer Lukman Meriwala took three for 28 as Baroda defeated Punjab.



Tamil Nadu side with right blend of youth and experience under Dinesh Karthik, has hardly been troubled since their group stage. Baroda, on the other hand has to win a cliff-hanger against Haryana in the quarter-final where Vishnu Solanki hit a last-ball helicopter shot to win the match.

However, Baroda will be up against a formidable Tamil Nadu batting line up, and hence the challenge would be much more. The role of the spin trio of left-arm spinners Bhargav Bhatt, Ninad Rathva and offie Kartik Kakade, will also be vital in the middle overs and in deciding the match's fate.

Baroda have the capabiilty to spring a massive surprise.



All About Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final between Tamil Nadu and Baroda



Match details

Venue: Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Timing: 7pm to 10:20pm



Where to watch

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Schedule: Jan 31, 2021



Squads:

Baroda: Bhargav Bhatt, Kedar Devdhar, Chinta Gandhi, Pratik Ghodadra, Kartik Kakade, Parth Kohli, Lukman Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Ansh Patel Dhruv Patel, Smit Patel, Babshafi Pathan, Pratyush Kumar, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Vishnu Solanki, Soyed Sopariya, Pradeep Yadav;



Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, C Hari Nishanth, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, RS Jaganath Sinivas, J Kousik, M Mohammed, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Sonu Yadav, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

