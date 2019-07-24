Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara Announces Retirement From International Cricket

The man who MS Dhoni hit for India's winning six in the 2011 Cricket World Cup final has finally decided to call it quits. Sri Lanka's famous swing bowler Nuwan Kulasekara has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 37-year-old wasn't part of his country's squad which participated in the recently concluded World Cup. He last played for his country in 2017.

This comes after it was revealed that legendary Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga will retire after the first ODI Vs Bangladesh. At one point of time, Kulasekara was the world's no.1 ODI bowler. He is also his country's fifth-highest ODI wicket-taker with 199 scalps attained ni 184 games.

He is also Sri Lanka's second highest wicket-taker in T20I format, with 66 wickets in 58 matches. He was also a member of his country's side which won the T20 World Cup in 2014.

He has also played in two World Cup finals, finishing as runners-up on both occasions.

Also, his best performance was registered against Australia in January 2013, when he notched figures of 5 for 22 in the ODI match. He made his ODI debut in 2003 against England as a 21-year-old. His Test debut was on 2005.