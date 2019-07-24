Sri Lanka Cricket Ask Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe To Resign

Sri Lanka Cricket have asked national team head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe to resign from his post after the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh. According to PTI, SLC sources have said that secretary Mohan de Silva has written to the 50-year-old, asking him to resign.

The former cricketer has been under pressure since his side's poor showing in the recently concluded World Cup, where they couldn't reach the semifinals. His team just registered three wins. But he had stated that he was interested in continuing until his contract expiry which goes on till the end of 2020. He was appointed on December 2017.

The country's sports minister Harin Fernando had earlier stated that he expected the entire Sri Lankan coaching staff to step down after a disappointing World Cup.

According to PTI, Hathurusinghe could return to coach Bangladesh (who he had coached earlier).

