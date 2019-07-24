﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sri Lanka Cricket Ask Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe To Resign

Sri Lanka Cricket Ask Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe To Resign

On the back of a poor Cricket World Cup performance, Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe is set to face the boot after secretary Mohan de Silva has reportedly asked him to resign.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2019
Sri Lanka Cricket Ask Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe To Resign
Chandika Hathurusinghe could return to coach Bangladesh (who he had coached earlier).
Twitter
Sri Lanka Cricket Ask Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe To Resign
outlookindia.com
2019-07-24T14:56:51+0530

Sri Lanka Cricket have asked national team head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe to resign from his post after the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh. According to PTI, SLC sources have said that secretary Mohan de Silva has written to the 50-year-old, asking him to resign.

The former cricketer has been under pressure since his side's poor showing in the recently concluded World Cup, where they couldn't reach the semifinals. His team just registered three wins. But he had stated that he was interested in continuing until his contract expiry which goes on till the end of 2020. He was appointed on December 2017.

ALSO READ: Oldest Slinger In Town: Sri Lanka To Farewell Shaggy-Haired Lasith Malinga

The country's sports minister Harin Fernando had earlier stated that he expected the entire Sri Lankan coaching staff to step down after a disappointing World Cup.

According to PTI, Hathurusinghe could return to coach Bangladesh (who he had coached earlier).

(PTI Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Priyanka Chopra's ‘The Sky Is Pink’ Headed To Toronto Film Festival
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters