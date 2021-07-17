SL Vs IND: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Sri Lanka - Statistical Preview

Sri Lanka have been in disarray for quite some time now and it will be up to newly-appointed skipper Dasun Shanaka, their 10th captain in four years, to restore some order before the first ODI against visiting India in Colombo Starting this Sunday.

Lanka had to suspend its players for breaching COVID-19 protocol during England’s tour where they were whitewashed. Key players Kusal Perera and bowler Binura Fernando are injured while wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and batsmen Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka -- have been suspended. COVID outbreak forced the series to be postponed by four days.

Amid this back drop, Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan looks formidable and will like to go for a clean sweep.

Here are the statistical highlights of the Sri Lanka vs India series:

~ The first match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday (July 18)

~ This day/night encounter will be the 160th between the two teams in one day international cricket and 62nd in Sri Lanka. No two teams have played each other this often. Pakistan-Sri

Lanka is second at 155, and Australia-England third at 152.

~ India have a good record against Sri Lanka in previous one day international matches played between the two teams. They have won 91 and lost 56 in 159 previous encounters between the two sides. Twelve matches did not produce a result, which includes a tie match.

~ India also have a slight edge over Sri Lanka. They have won 28 and lost 27 in 61 matches played in Sri Lanka against the Islanders. The remaining six matches did not produce a

result.

~ The team India have a good record over Sri Lanka in day/night matches. They have won 40, lost 33, tied one and abandoned five in 79 matches played against Islanders under lights.

~ Men in blue have won four and lost just one in last five one day internationals played against Sri Lanka. Having won eight straight bilateral series, India have a chance for the clean sweep in this series too.

INDIA- SRI LANKA ONE DAY ENCOUNTERS:

Summary of Results :

Venue Played Ind won SL won Tied N/R

In England 8 6 2 - -

In India 51 36 12 - 3

In Sharjah 12 8 4 - -

In Sri Lanka 61 28 27 - 6

In Bangladesh 8 3 5 - -

In Australia 9 4 2 1 2

In Singapore 1 1 - - -

In South Africa 1 1 - - -

In West Indies 4 2 2 - -

In Pakistan 2 1 1 - -

In Zimbabwe 2 1 1 - -

Total : 159 91 56 1 11

Day/night matches 79 40 33 1 5

Last five matches 5 4 1 - -

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS :

India : 414-7 in 50 overs at Rajkot 15-12-2009

Sri Lanka : 411-8 in 50 overs at Rajkot 15-12-2009

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS :

India : 54 in 26.3 overs at Sharjah 29-10-2000

Sri Lanka : 96 in 41 overs at Sharjah 08-04-1984

96 in 24.4 overs at Port of Spain 09 -07-2013

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES :

India : 264 Rohit Sharma at Kolkata 13-11-2014

Sri Lanka : 189 Sanath Jayasuriya at Sharjah 29-10-2000

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES :

India : 6-59 Ashish Nehra at Colombo (R.P) 09-08-2005

Sri Lanka : 7-30 Muttiah Muralitharan at Sharjah 27-10-2000

HIGHEST MARGINS OF VICTORY :

India : 10 wickets at Sharjah 08-04-1984

183 runs at Johannesburg 10-03-2003

Sri Lanka : 245 runs at Sharjah 29-10-2000

9 wickets at Colombo (R.P) 28-06-1996

9 wickets at Hambantota 24-07-2012

NARROWEST MARGINS OF VICTORY :

India : One run at Colombo (R.P) 25-07-1993

1 wickets at Port of Spain 11-07-2013

Sri Lanka : 2 runs at Colombo (R.P) 17-08-1997

2 wickets at Fatullah 28-02-2014

TIED MATCH:

Sri Lanka (236-9)-India (236-9) at Adelaide 14-02-2012

*(R.P)- R. Premadasa Stadium; (SSC)-Sinhalese Sports Club Ground

