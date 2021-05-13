May 13, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Serena Williams Accepts Wild Card To Play Emilia-Romagna Open In Parma

Serena Williams Accepts Wild Card To Play Emilia-Romagna Open In Parma

With just over a fortnight to go under the French Open starts, Serena Williams has made a late entry to play in Parma next week.

Omnisport 13 May 2021, Last Updated at 7:05 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Serena Williams Accepts Wild Card To Play Emilia-Romagna Open In Parma
Serena Williams is preparing for the French Open, which starts at the end of the month.
AP Photo
Serena Williams Accepts Wild Card To Play Emilia-Romagna Open In Parma
outlookindia.com
2021-05-13T19:05:58+05:30

Serena Williams will play in the Emilia-Romagna Open next week following her early exit in Rome, Patrick Mouratoglou has confirmed. (More Sports News)

The legendary American was beaten 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 by Nadia Podoroska in the 1,000th match of her incredible career at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Wednesday.

Williams, who was given a bye into the second round at Foro Italico, was playing her first match since losing to Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the Australia Open three months ago.

With the French Open getting under way on May 30, Williams has taken a wildcard to get more time on clay under her belt in Parma.

Mouratoglou, the former world number one's coach, tweeted: "Change of plans: Serena hasn't been competing for a while, and we want to get as many matches under our belt as possible before Roland-Garros - so we're adding the Emilia-Romagna Open to our schedule.

"We'll be back in action next week."

Williams will head to Paris for the second major of the year in her latest attempt at matching Margaret Court's record tally of 24 grand slam singles titles.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Novak Djokovic Beats Davidovich Fokina At Internazionali d'Italia In Rome

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Serena Williams WTA Tour Tennis Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos